The Daily Beat: 15 October

The Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused the West of trying to influence the course of the Georgian election campaign while asserting that Russia does not and will not interfere in Georgia’s internal affairs. “As for the elections, it is none of our business. We see blatant attempts by Western countries to put pressure on the current Georgian authorities and to exert direct, undisguised influence on the course of the election campaign,” Peskov said.

In an interview with Interpressnews, the British Ambassador to Georgia, Gareth Ward, voiced the UK’s concerns over the “democratic backsliding and anti-Western rhetoric” of the ruling Georgian Dream party, saying that the UK has decided to freeze the bilateral ministerial talks—the Wardrop Dialogue —for the first time since its inception 10 years ago, not hold Defense Staff talks, and suspend a new cybersecurity program.

During a press briefing on October 14, the EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, stated that the recent actions of Georgia’s ruling party “signal a shift towards authoritarianism,” confirming that the EU Council has discussed Georgia and Moldova. He also noted that Georgia’s EU accession process is de facto halted, adding that the upcoming parliamentary elections will be a crucial test for the country’s democracy and EU path.

On October 11, the U.N. Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on “Cooperation with Georgia,” calling for immediate, unrestricted access to occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions for international human rights monitors. It also requested the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to deliver updates on the resolution’s progress at future sessions and to continue providing technical assistance through the Office of the High Commissioner in Tbilisi.

President Salome Zurabishvili wrote on her Facebook page that children are asked for their parents’ personal numbers in schools, which is a violation of personal data. The Education Ministry denied the President’s allegations, saying that personal data of children is being collected in schools for specific purposes. According to the Ministry, the President is spreading “disinformation” aimed at discrediting the education system.

German State Minister for Europe and Climate, Anna Lührmann, told reporters that Germany supports Georgia on its EU accession path, however, “this does not refer to the current Georgian government, which is creating obstacles on the path to the European Union.” “These statements have zero value to us. I don’t know who this lady is; she is just an ordinary “Kubilius” in a woman’s dressing,” said Tbilisi Mayor and the Secretary General of the ruling party, Kakha Kaladze, when asked to comment on Ms. Lührmann’s remarks.

Most probably replying to Kakha Kaladze’s insulting remarks, the German Ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, posted on X that “Someone scored an own goal today.” The ambassador’s post triggered a reaction from Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who said that Kaladze and the entire GD team will win another Champions League on October 26, further noting that Georgian, as well as foreign supporters of the “collective UNM” will be defeated.

The Data of the Day

On October 15, the National Statistics Service (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 3.7% in January-September 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting to USD 16,779.0 million. According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade showed a 4.1% increase in exports, reaching USD 4.787 billion, while imports rose by 3.6% to a total of USD 11.992 billion.