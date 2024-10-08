President Announces Coordination Platform to Monitor Elections, Calls for Voter Mobilization

During the briefing on 7 October, President Salome Zurabishvili addressed Georgian citizens, including expatriates, at the Orbeliani Palace, calling for their mobilization for the October elections and announcing the creation of the Coordination Platform at the Orbeliani Palace on the day of the elections “to monitor everything that will happen on that day” and “to celebrate the victory together.”

She reiterated that the elections were crucial, as never before in the history of Georgia. She called on Georgians to turn out in large numbers on 26 October to defeat electoral fraud.

President Zurabishvili said that despite the obstacles put in place by the CEC, the MFA and the Georgian consulates abroad, a large part of the diaspora has managed to register for the elections. The President called on these bodies to make the necessary arrangements to enable registered voters to exercise their right to vote, stressing that they will be held accountable if not doing so.

Noting that the diaspora has been very active in recent days in registering to vote, she added that not a single vote to protect Georgia’s European future and independence should be wasted.

She called on citizens to mobilize to defend the vote. Emphasizing that everyone is responsible for their vote, the President called on voters, especially the youth, to undergo training to monitor the elections.

