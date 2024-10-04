President Zurabishvili Meets France’s Macron

On October 3, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili met with her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The meeting between the two presidents has so far not been covered by an official press release on the content of the talks, with only Emmanuel Macron sharing a Facebook post saying, “France welcomes the European and democratic aspirations of the Georgian people. We hope that the elections on October 26 will allow Georgia to resume its European path.”

The President traveled to the French capital as part of her broader European tour that comes ahead of Georgia’s crucial elections. During the tour, Zurabishvili visited Berlin, Warsaw, and Brussels and met with several high-ranking officials, including German President Steinmeier, Polish President Duda, European Council President Michel, and European Commission President von der Leyen. In Poland, President Zurabishvili also participated in the Warsaw Security Forum.

In case of official coverage, we will update the news.

