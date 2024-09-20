MEPs Propose EU Actions if Georgian Democracy is Compromised During Elections

Members of the European Parliament wrote to the European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, on September 20 with a four-point plan if the October elections in Georgia aren’t conducted democratically. The actions include the suspension of EU financial aid, targeted sanctions against those who undermine democracy, a formal review of Georgia’s EU candidacy, and appropriate public diplomacy and communication measures. The letter was published by MEP Rihards Kols on his Twitter account.

The letter, which is signed by 30 MEPs notes the recent authoritarian measures by the Georgian Dream government, with MEPs particularly concerned with the Foreign Agents’ law adoption despite mass protests. MEPs note the timing of the legislation adoption, right before the October elections and say this raises serious concerns that it aims to stigmatize and diminish the role of CSOs “many of which have been pivotal in promoting democratic values and transparency.”

This law which targets organizations receiving foreign funding, brands them as “working against national interests” the MEPs state, resembling the tactics employed by authoritarian regimes, notably Russia and thus “pose a grave threat to Georgia’s democratic processes” and elections in particular.

In response to this “alarming situation,” the MEPs propose “an enhanced electoral observation mission” to monitor not only the large cities but also rural areas, where electoral irregularities are more likely to occur. The observers should be present not only on election day, but throughout the pre-election and post-election periods, the MEPs said.

In addition the authors propose four actions for the EU to take “if Georgia’s democratic integrity is compromised during these elections”:

Suspension of EU Financial Aid: Should there be credible evidence of electoral fraud, opposition suppression, or interference in the electoral process, the EU must be ready to suspend its financial aid to the Georgian government. This includes halting grants and loans under the Eastern Partnership initiative and reviewing trade agreements such as the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA). Aid to civil society and non-governmental organizations should remain unaffected to ensure continued support for democracy and human rights. Sanctions on Key Individuals: The EU should impose targeted sanctions on high-level officials within the Georgian government and ruling party who are directly responsible for undermising the democratic process. This will send a clear message that the EU will not tolerate actions that erode democracy. Sanctions could include asset freezes, visa bans, and travel restrictions. Formal Review of Georgia’s EU Candidacy: If the elections fail to meet international standards of fairness and transparency, the EU should initiate a formal review of Georgia’s EU membership path. This review should assess whether the ruling party’s actions align with the democratic principles required of candidate countries. It would signal that deviations from democratic norms could jeopardize Georgia’s European future. Public Diplomacy and Communication: The EU must actively communicate its concerns not only to the Georgian government but also to the Georgian people. Public statements and high-level diplomatic visits should stress that the EU stands with the citizens of Georgia in their aspirations for democracy, the rule of law, and European integration. This will counter any government attempts to portray EU criticism as an attack on Georgian sovereignty.

The following MEPs co-signed the letter:

Rihards Kols (ECR Group, Lativa), Adrian Vázquez Lázara (EPP, Spain), Alexandr Vondra (ECR Group, Czechia), Anna Zalewska (ECR Group, Poland), Aurelijus Veryga (ECR Group Lithuania), Dainius Zalimas (Renew, Lithuania), Diego Solier (non-attached, Spain), Henrik Dahl (EPP, Denmark), Ivars ljabs (Renew, Latvia), Jaak Madison (ECR Group, Estonia), Jaroslav Bioch (Patriots for Europe, Czechia), Jonas Sjöstedt (The Left, Sweden), Krzysztof Brejza (EPP, Poland), Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (Renew, Germany), Markéta Gregorová (Greens, Czechia), Martins Stakis (Greens, Latvia), Matej Tonin (EPP, Sloveina), Merja Kyllönen (The Left, Finland), Miriam Lexmann (EPP, Slovakia), Nora Junco García (non-attached, Spain), Ondhij Krutilek (ECR Group, Czechia), Petras Austrevicius (Renew, Lithuania), Rasa Jukneviciene (EPP, Lithuania), Reinis Poznaks (ECR Group, Latvia), Riho Terras (EPP, Estonia), Roberts Zile (ECR Group, Lativa), Sebasiten Tynkkynen (ECR Group, Finland), Stephen Nikola Bartulica (ECR Group, Croatia), Tobiasz Bocheński (ECR Group, Poland), Virginijus Sinkevičius (Greens, Lithuania).