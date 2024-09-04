EU “Deplores” Advance of Anti-LGBT Legislation in Georgia

On September 4, the European Union issued a statement deploring “the rushed adoption, in second reading” of the anti-LGBT legislative package titled “On family values and protection of minors,” saying the package “undermines the fundamental rights of Georgian people and risks further stigmatization and discrimination of part of the population.”

The EU noted that such a proposal together with the restrictions on the civil society imposed by the Foreign Agents Law “will place further strain” on the EU’s relations with Georgia.

On September 4, the Parliament of Georgia adopted this controversial legislation in the second plenary hearing, with 81 votes in favor, and 0 against. The ruling party plans to adopt the legislation in the third hearing in September, weeks before the crucial Parliamentary elections on October 26. The ruling party has made homophobia one of its campaign pillars.

The EU noted that this legislation has “important repercussions on the EU integration path” and “regrets” that it passed “without due public consultations and a thorough analysis of its compliance with European and international standards.”

The EU stressed that “ensuring and upholding human rights is at the core of the enlargement process, annually assessed within the European Commission’s enlargement report” and calls on the Georgian government to “entirely reconsider” the package.

“The EU recalls that Georgia’s accession process is de-facto halted and urges the authorities to recommit to the EU integration path,” the statement concludes.

