U.S. “Concerned” About Enforcement of Agent’s Law

At a daily press briefing on September 3, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed concern about the enforcement of the Foreign Agents Law “for those entities that did not voluntarily register, including critical civil – civic organizations and independent media.”

Answering the media question, he added that “the Georgian Government continues to move in a deeply, deeply troubling direction, one that moves the country further away from its Euro-Atlantic trajectory, which the Georgian people, we know, overwhelmingly desire.”

As for the part of the question concerning the U.S. response, spokesperson Miller referred to the initiated by the US “comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation,” the introduction of visa restrictions on dozens of Georgian individuals and their families, and the pause of assistance worth USD 95 mln. The spokesperson stressed that the “review remains ongoing” and he “would not rule out further actions.”

The deadline for registering as “organizations pursuing the interests of a foreign power” with the National Agency for Public Registry under the Foreign Agents Law expired on September 2. In the one-month window provided by the law for voluntary registration, 476 organizations applied to the Ministry of Justice with such a request, as announced by Tamar Tkeshelashvili, First Deputy Minister of Justice. From September 3, 2024, the Ministry of Justice will have the right to forcibly register other CSOs, as well as to impose fines and conduct so-called “monitoring” activities in the organizations.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)