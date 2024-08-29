The Daily Beat: 28 August

The European Union is concerned about statements by the Georgian Prime Minister and other officials regarding plans to ban all opposition parties, the EU said in its statement, RFE/RL Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak reported on 28 August. According to Jozwiak, meanwhile, the bloc of 27 has “all options on the table” to respond.

Speaking with journalists, the head of the public relations service of the Patriarchate of Georgia Andria Jagmaidze confirmed that the Georgian authorities intend to upgrade the status of Orthodoxy and are holding consultations on this issue with clergy representatives. However, the Georgian Orthodox Church (GOC) appears to oppose these constitutional changes, fearing they serve the government’s possible intention to increase control over the church.

Speaking in a podcast with Nini Shengelia, German Ambassador Peter Fischer addressed the youth representatives who might be apathetic towards the elections and political processes, calling on them to be more active, and responsible and to vote as it concerns their future. “At such an important moment in Georgia’s history, where we are talking about the road to the European Union, if this is important to you, go ahead and vote. This is the minimum you should do” said the German Ambassador.

Media reports suggest, citing Russian sources that if the ruling Georgian Dream party stays in power after the October parliamentary elections, the Kremlin will be ready to start negotiations to restore diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia. The ruling party officials deny these claims, saying that restoration of diplomatic relations with Russia is not on the agenda as long as Russia continues to occupy parts of Georgia.