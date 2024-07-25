The Daily Beat: 24 July

On July 23, the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing to examine situation in and the U.S. policy toward Georgia and Moldova ahead of their upcoming elections. Chaired by the U.S. representative Thomas Kean, the hearing featured testimonies by Joshua Huck and Christopher Smith, Deputy Assistant Secretaries at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, and Alexander Sokolowski, Deputy Assistant Administrator at the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The State Security Service said it is conducting an investigation into the fact of preparation of a terrorist act, including the attack on the honorary chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, and conspiracy to overthrow the constitutional order and the government, a crime provided for by the Part 1 of Article 18-323 and the first part of Article 315 of the Criminal Code of Georgia. The SSSG claimed the illegal acts were being prepared with the involvement of former Georgian officials and law enforcement agencies in Ukraine.

On July 24, Judge Natia Gudadze once again rejected the defense’s appeal to release Saba Meparishvili (23) and Omar Okribelashvili (19), so they remain in custody. The two were arrested for damaging a temporary iron fence during a protest against the Foreign Agents Law. The damage caused to the state is estimated at GEL 400 (approximately USD 150), an amount which has already been paid.

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI) have launched their international observation missions ahead of Georgia’s crucial Parliamentary election on October 26. The NDI’s international nonpartisan long-term election assessment mission arrived in Tbilisi on July 22. The IRI’s announcement about the start of its mission came on July 18.

On July 24, a new platform called “Guardian of the Vote” was presented. This self-described “coalition observation mission” aims to inform voters and prepare qualified observers for election day. The coalition coordinates with civil society, political parties, and is joined by regional organizations. The platform was launched by the Reforms and Research Group along with its partner organizations.

U.S.-Georgian citizen and well-known economic and environmental lawyer Ted Jonas, who was beaten and arrested by police during demonstrations against the Foreign Agents Law, was found guilty by the Tbilisi City Court of administrative charges of petty hooliganism (Article 166) and disobeying a lawful request of the police (Article 173). He was fined 2000 GEL (approximately 730 USD). One day earlier, Davit Katsarava, the leader of the anti-occupation movement Strength is in Unity, who was severely beaten by the police on May 14, was also fined 2000 GEL and had his right to bear arms restricted for two years.