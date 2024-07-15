DRI Report Identifies Breaches of Standards by Law Enforcers During Protests

On July 15, the Democracy Research Institute (DRI) presented the findings of the “Protests under Observation” report according to which there were multiple breaches of the international standards by the Georgian law-enforcement representatives during the protests. From November 6, 2023 to May 30, 2024, DRI observed 76 rallies of civil movements and political parties in Tbilisi and monitored 32 court hearings of demonstrators arrested during or in connection with the protests.

The report notes violations of international standards, the Georgian Constitution, and current legislation on freedom of assembly by law enforcement officials during the protests. It noted cases of violent dispersal, incitement to violence, unfair trials, inaction by the Special Investigation Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and intimidation of demonstrators.

Findings

The report shows that demonstrators generally acted within the law, and in the case of protests against the Foreign Agents Law, the DRI did not observe any violent actions by demonstrators that could constitute violations of the law. On the other hand, instances of physical dispersal of demonstrators (including the use of physical force) by law enforcement officials had no legal justification, were disproportionate, and could be considered acts of political retaliation.

During the protests against the Foreign Agents Law, the security services failed to warn demonstrators before dispersing them, and repeatedly prevented members of the media from carrying out their professional duties. In total, more than 200 people were arrested during the demonstrations against the Foreign Agents Law without being informed of their constitutional rights. There have been cases of mistreatment of detainees by law enforcement officials, with the nature of the injuries inflicted (mainly facial bruises and broken teeth) indicating that the injuries “represent clear retaliation against political opponents”. The detainees’ right to a lawyer was also often restricted, DRI said. In addition, DRI is particularly concerned about the low standard of evidence in court proceedings in cases of administrative offenses related to the protests.

DRI notes that organized groups pursued a campaign of intimidation against protesters, leaders of NGOs, and their family members. These actions were supported by the authorities. Some of the cases of intimidation included threats and harassment by telephone calls, damage done to vehicles, insulting inscriptions, posters and stencils on the facades and gates of offices or houses of targeted individuals, and the defacing of private property.

The report concludes that the Georgian Dream “not only incites police violence but also stands behind the persecution and attacks against leaders of civil society organizations, civil activists and politicians.”

