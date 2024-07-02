CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Says “Deeply Concerned” by Georgia Tensions

The Monitoring Committee of the Council of Europe’s Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, a pan-European political assembly representing local and regional authorities from the 46 CoE members, issued a statement expressing its “deep concern” about the “tensions and increasing polarisation…fuelled by the adoption of the legislation which does not align with European democratic norms and standards.”

The statement speaks of the “clear signs of democratic backsliding” and urges all political forces to engage in an “open and inclusive political dialogue” to create an environment for all citizens to participate “actively, freely and equally in public life.”

The statement says the Monitoring Committee met the national and local representatives of the Georgian ruling party, opposition, and civil society to make these points. It also refers to the critical opinions of the Venice Commission and the statements of the CoE Secretary General.

Read also: