Riot police on Rustaveli Avenue during protest against foreign agents law, May 14, Tbilisi; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
36 Countries Urge Georgia Government to Halt Attack on Protesters, Civil Society

Civil.ge Send an email 29/06/2024 - 16:35
Permanent Representative of Lithuania at the UN agencies in Geneva, Ambassador Darius Staniulis, delivered a joint statement of 36 countries at the UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, urging the Georgian government to “revoke the “transparency of foreign influence” law,” to end the campaign of intimidation against those objecting to the law and protect freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.”

The statement was delivered during the interactive dialogue with the UN Special Rapporteur on Peaceful Assembly on June 28. It says the law poses “a serious threat to civil society, human rights, and the rule of law in Georgia” and urges the Georgian government “to fully cease and transparently investigate” all acts of use of force against protesters and to refrain from polarizing rhetoric.

“An orchestrated campaign of defamation, intimidation, and physical violence against civil society leaders and others is unacceptable and must be halted,” the statement concludes.

The statement is signed by 25 EU member states, except Slovakia and Hungary, EU candidates Albania, Montenegro and Ukraine, as well as Monaco, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

