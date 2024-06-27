Parliament Appoints Three Members to Public Broadcaster Board

On June 27, the Parliament of Georgia voted in favor of appointing three new board members to the board of the Public Broadcaster.

One of the members of the Board is Izabela Osipova, presented by the Public Defender and elected with 80 votes in favor. Since 2018, she has been a member of the Board of the Public Broadcaster, as well as an expert of the “Tolerance, Civil Awareness and Integration Support Program” under the United Nations Association (UNAG)/U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) at the Tolerance Center of the Public Defender’s Office.

The second member is Soso Sturua, presented by the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara and elected again with 80 votes in favor. Previously he has been the member of the Adjara Public Broadcaster’s Board from 2019.

Lastly, Giorgi Iakobashvili has been elected with 79 votes in favor. He was presented by the Georgian Dream party and is the Editor in Chief of the online news outlet For.ge.

According to the Georgian Law on Broadcaster, the members of the Public Broadcaster’s Board are chosen for no longer than 6 years.

