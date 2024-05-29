Parliament Overrides President’s Veto, Adopts ‘Offshore’ Law

On May 29, the Georgian Parliament overrode the President’s veto of the controversial amendments to the country’s tax code, the so-called “offshore law,” which makes it easier to bring offshore assets into Georgia. 64 voted to override the President’s veto and 1 voted against. The amendments were then voted for with 83 votes in favor and 1 against.

The amendments, passed by the ruling Georgian Dream party under a fast-track procedure on April 19, offer a wide range of tax benefits to companies and individuals who decide to move their assets from tax havens to Georgia. The law, adopted amid the foreign agents’ law turmoil, sparked widespread backlash in Georgia with critics fearing it could turn Georgia into a hub for black money while allowing Georgian Dream’s billionaire founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, and his cronies to evade potential Western sanctions.

President Zurabishvili vetoed the amendments on May 3. Now that her veto has been overridden, the amendments will come into effect in a few days.

