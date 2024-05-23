Secretary of State Blinken “Anticipates” US Actions for Foreign Agents Law

During the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on “The State of American Diplomacy in 2024: Global Instability, Budget Challenges, and Great Power Competition,” the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he anticipates that U.S. “will take actions” on Georgia’s recently passed Foreign Agents law .

In response to a question from U.S. Rep. Bill Keating’s (D-MA) on the situation in Georgia and the possible U.S’s response, Secretary Blinken said: “We are very concerned about the foreign agents law that was passed. I think it’s right out of Moscow’s playbook unfortunately, and I think it clearly counters the desire of the overwhelming majority of Georgians to move toward the EU, and the EU integration.”

Secretary Blinken also said: “We are looking very hard at what we can do in response to that, and I anticipate we will take actions, the EU is looking at the impact on the accession process for Georgia, so I would anticipate that there will be things to come because of the impact this law may have.”

Also Read: