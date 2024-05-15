Foreign Ministers of Nordic-Baltic Group Countries Visit Georgia

On May 15, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže and Icelandic Foreign Minister Thórdís Kolbrún R. Gylfadóttir began their visit to Georgia. They have already met with the Speaker of the Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, representatives of the parliamentary opposition parties, and met with the President, which was was followed by a joint press conference with the President of Georgia.

During the visit they also have scheduled meetings with CSO representatives.

Meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament

During the meeting between the visiting Foreign Ministers and the Speaker of the Parliament, the parties discussed the law on transparency of foreign influence. According to the press release of the Parliament, the members of the delegation expressed their “concern” about the adoption of the law. The Georgian side “emphasized the problem of lack of transparency among the non-profit organizations” and the necessity to solve it. The parties also discussed the next steps and the “willingness to continue the dialogue” was noted.

Different readouts of the meeting

After the meeting Speaker Papuashvili said that the sides “agreed” at the meeting “that we did the right thing when we did not listen to our European colleague and did not impose sanctions on Russia” as well as did not release Saakashvili.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis addressed the comments of Shalva Papuashvili about the meeting, writing: “In response to confusion about the meeting with the Chair of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili, I feel the need to clarify that we did not agree that Georgia was right to ignore European advice and values, and we expressed extremely strong views, not “some concerns”.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže wrote on X (Twitter) after the meeting: “Concern about the draft Law on Transparency on Foreign Influence and its adverse effects on Georgian European path is genuine. Expressed it to the Speaker of Georgian Parliament. Don’t recognise statements that the Speaker attributes to us about sanctions on Russia or Mr Saakashvili.”

Concern about the draft Law on Transparency on Foreign Influence and its adverse effects on Georgian European path is genuine.



Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna commented: “Let me be clear – we did not agree on any of this. My message is the opposite: Georgia is not moving to the right direction.”

Let me be clear – we did not agree on any of this.



Meeting with the parliamentary opposition

The opposition MPs spoke with the Foreign Ministers about the adopted law. The opposition representatives shared their thought on the law in the closed-door meeting. The meeting was attended by Tinatin Bokuchava, Khatia Dekanoidze, Davit Usupashvili, Mikheil Daushvili, Fridon Injia, Nika Machutadze, Armaz Akhvlediani, Giorgi Vashadze, Ketevan Turazashvili and Herman Szabó.

According to Parliament’s press release, Tinatin Bokuchava, United National Movement’s faction Chair said: “The first and most important thing is that the EU member states stand by the Georgian people and will do everything to save our European future and European perspective. Secondly, as in the United States of America, in the member states of the European Union it is natural to start considerations on individual sanctions.”

Herman Szabó, a member of the “Girchi” said he spoke to the European guests about the problems related to the mentioned bill. According to him, it is clear in which direction “Georgian Dream” is going and now the opposition has to work.

Giorgi Vashadze, Startegy Aghmashenebeli’s leader, stated after the meeting: “For the Foreign Ministers it is very clear that any changes in the content of this law will not ennoble it. The law is a fundamentally inadequate document. Secondly, visitors see very clearly that all these disinformation campaigns coming from the Georgian Dream side are directed against European values and principles.”

Ketevan Turazashvili, a member of the political group “Citizens”, pointed out, it was emphasized at the meeting that making amendments or changes in the law will not bring real results. “It was a very reliable message that nothing ends with the adoption of this law, because our partners – the European Union and the United States of America – will also be by our side during the elections.”

Meetings with the non-parliamentary opposition

Nika Gvaramia, leader of Ahali party: “The sentiment is clear that this law, as well as Bidzina Ivanishvili’s speech a few days ago, means Georgia’s deviation from the European and Western path. It is clear and clear that Georgia will not be able to get closer to Europe as long as this law exists, and not only this law, as long as the Georgian government acts like this.”

Zurab Japaridze, leader of Girchi-More Freedeom: “I don’t even know what word can accurately describe the emotion or feeling these people have after meeting with Georgian Dream. Shock might be the closest, but even shock doesn’t fully describe how they feel when they leave the meeting. We talked about many things. In detail, they were interested in how we see the situation. We provided information about everything, including the atmosphere of terror created by Georgian Dream, i.e. threatening phone calls, hanging up posters, ambushes near houses and physical reprisals carried out by violent groups in masks, as well as the so-called law enforcement structures during peaceful demonstrations…”.

Elene Khoshtaria, leader of Droa party: “The European Union supports the longing of the population of Georgia to join the European Union. Now what the future of Europe depends on is the people who come out, protest and do not stop, not on Papuashvili, not on individual politicians, specifically on the people that everyone can see. Everyone is amazed at the number of people who consistently come out for such a long time.”

Giga Bokeria, leader of European Georgia party: “These people, especially the foreign ministers of our Baltic countries, and especially these people who are here today, are long-time friends of Georgia. These people, when we have a normal government and not this Putinist group of oligarchs, are and will be the most important people… for our security and freedom. That is why such meetings are important. In this context, these people will support the will of the Georgian people and clearly support it today.”

