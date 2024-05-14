Freedom House Calls for Travel Restrictions and Financial Sanctions against GD if Agents’ Law Passes

On May 13, Freedom House interim President Nicole Bibbins Sedaca issued a statement calling on the Georgian authorities to withdraw the Foreign Agents Bill from the Parliament. Freedom House urges the governments of the EU, the UK and the U.S. to “curb the growing repression against the Georgian people.” The statement says that “travel restrictions and financial sanctions should be immediately imposed on high-ranking Georgian Dream officials and their family members if the law is passed without the approval of the Venice Commission or before its findings have been issued.”

“Freedom House supports the Georgian people, who have consistently and overwhelmingly backed a democratic path for their country… If passed, this law would stigmatize legitimate civic activity and independent media and… would align Georgia with repressive regimes such as those in Russia and Kyrgyzstan—autocracies that have systemically worked to decimate civil society using similar measures—and greatly hinder Georgia’s European Union accession efforts,” – reads the statement.

In its statement, Freedom House condemns the “ongoing repression and violence against the peaceful protesters”, including the use of water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and mass arrests. “We are also deeply alarmed by the threats and attacks against Georgian human rights defenders, journalists, and opposition figures, and their families. This repression is unacceptable in any country, but particularly for an aspirant country to the European Union.”

“This is a critical juncture for Georgia’s democratic path. Democratic governments must stand with the people of Georgia and send a clear message that the Georgian Dream government’s current actions will not be tolerated,” – concludes the statement.

