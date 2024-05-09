EU Ambassador Herczyński Calls on Georgia to ‘Stay on the EU Path’ on Europe Day

On May 9, Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński issued a statement in celebration of the Europe Day, congratulating Georgia on its first ever year celebrating the day as an EU Candidate Country and calling on it to “stay on the EU path” and stressed the importance of “not missing this moment.”

“Today is Europe Day! Every year, on this very day, we reflect on the journey that began with a vision for peace and cooperation and evolved into the most successful and prosperous union of 27 countries, each with different history and culture, but all bound by shared values and aspirations,” – the Ambassador stated, adding that Georgia celebration of this day as an EU Candidate country is a “truly momentous occasion in our shared European story.”

Ambassador Herczyński added: “The goal is for Georgia to become a full member of the European Union with all privileges and all responsibilities of membership. For this, Georgia needs to demonstrate strong commitment to EU values and deliver necessary reforms.” He also emphasized that the opportunity to join the EU “exists right now” and stressed the importance of not missing this moment. “The doors of our union have been finally wide open! We are waiting for you!”

“We want Georgia with its unique culture and traditions, to become part of our European Union family. Stay on the EU path! And rest assured we are by your side on this journey. So, let’s celebrate this Europe Day and join hands to bring Georgia closer to the EU membership,” – concluded the Ambassador.

Europe Day held on 9 May every year celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the historic ‘Schuman declaration‘, which is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.

