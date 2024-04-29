Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

On April 29, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported that the Russian occupation forces illegally detained a Georgian citizen in the occupied territory near the occupied village of Disevi, Gori district.

According to the same report, upon receiving information about the incident, the SSSG activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. Co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and the international partners have been informed about this yet another illegal detention.

All existing mechanisms for the release of illegally detained Georgians were activated, the SSSG reports, adding that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power.”

