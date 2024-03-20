Kremlin Reacts to NATO Chief’s Tour in South Caucasus

Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson reacted to the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s tour in South Caucasus, saying the Alliance’s “general aspirations to consolidate its presence” in the region “are visible to the naked eye” and “NATO’s attempts to expand in some way its influence and presence are unlikely to add stability and predictability to the situation in the Caucasus” the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on March 19.

According to the same agency, Peskov pointed out that the South Caucasian states have “a sovereign right” to have such contacts, however adding that “of course, we are closely watching, but we intend to mainly focus on our bilateral relations and cooperation tools that our country has with the countries of the region.”

On March 17, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg began his three-day tour of the South Caucasus with a visit to Baku where he met with the President as well as Defense and Foreign Affairs ministers. He arrived in Georgia on March 18 where he met with the President and the Prime Minister. The NATO Secretary-General concluded the tour in Armenia on March 19, meeting with the President and the Prime Minister.

