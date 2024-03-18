International Tender for Anaklia Port Marine Infrastructure Announced

The international tender for the design and construction of the marine infrastructure of the Anaklia port has been announced, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia reported on March 18.

According to the Ministry’s press release, the tender documents have been sent to the so-called Big Four dredging companies which have extensive experience in designing and constructing marine works.: Boskalis, DEME, Jan De Nul and Van Oord.

The Ministry also said that the decision to send documents to the “Big Four” companies (which own 80 percent of the global dredging fleet) was made after consultations with the international consulting firm HAEDES B.V. This company was hired by the state-funded ‘Anaklia Seaport’ LLC “to ensure the timely, reliable, and high-quality execution of works”, as well as the preparation of technical tasks, and the selection and evaluation of submitted proposals.

The companies will be required to submit technical and financial documents, on the basis of which the winning company will be selected. The companies will have 45 days to submit the documents.

The documents will be evaluated by the special tender commission created by the “Anaklia Seaport” LLC, together with the international consultants.

“The implementation of the Anaklia Port Project will contribute to the creation of thousands of jobs, the improvement of the socio-economic situation of the local population, the increase of the competitiveness of the corridor passing through Georgia, the attraction of new cargo flows through the territory of Georgia, as well as the development of production and logistics services in the vicinity of the port,” the press release says.

