Mexican Drug Cartel Holds Georgians Hostage at Mexican Border

A Mexican drug cartel has reportedly taken around 30 Georgians hostage at the border, demanding USD 90,000 as a ransom for their release, Mtavari Arkhi reported on March 16. The Georgian citizens, including women, have reportedly been held hostage for three days now.

For years, Georgian citizens have used the border with Mexico to cross illegally into the United States, facing enormous risks along the way.

“The Embassy is in contact with the Mexican immigration service for additional information and is investigating the possible location of the citizens,” the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, adding that “the [Georgian] Embassy is in contact with citizens’ family members, those who have contacted the Embassy to determine the location of their family member.”

More to follow…