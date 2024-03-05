Georgia Hosts U.S.-led Trojan Footprint 2024 Drills

Georgia is hosting the U.S.-led multinational special operations drills Trojan Footprint 2024, organized by the U.S. Special Operations Forces in Europe (US-SOCEUR).

“During the next two weeks, Georgia, the United States, NATO members and partner country military forces will work on improving cooperation and coordination among a global network of partners and allies,” the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi tweeted on March 5.

Georgia is hosting the multinational special operations military exercise "Trojan Footprint"! During the next 2 weeks, Georgia, the United States, NATO members and partner country military forces will work on improving cooperation and coordination among a global network of… pic.twitter.com/iIzpSSkHFc — U.S. Embassy Tbilisi (@usingeo) March 5, 2024

The exercises are simultaneously taking place in Romania, Greece, and Georgia. Georgia is taking part in the exercise for the third time.

Special forces from the U.S., UK, Romania, Poland, and Spain are participating in the component hosted in Georgia.

From the Georgian side, the units from the Special Operations Command of the Georgian Defense Forces are participating in the exercise, the Defense Ministry said.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)