China Grants Visa Free Regime to Georgia

On February 26, the Prime Minister of georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze announced that China has granted visa-free travel to Georgian citizens. Kobakhidze told a cabinet meeting that Georgian citizens will now enjoy the privilege of traveling to China without a visa for an uninterrupted period of 30 days.

“This is an important decision that will make it easier for our fellow citizens to travel to China and create new opportunities for further development of political, economic and cultural relations between Georgia and China. This decision is another important practical result of the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed between Georgia and China last year. I would like to congratulate our fellow citizens and thank our Chinese friends, the Chinese authorities, for this important decision,” – the Prime Minister stated.

Notably, Chinese citizens enjoy visa-free travel to Georgia since September 2023.

