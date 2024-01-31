TV Formula Axes Staff, Entertainment, Shifts to Political Content Only

The opposition TV channel “Formula” announced on January 31 that in February and March it will axe its entertainment programming and focus on news and analysis only, as well lay off some of staff.

The official statement pays tribute to its employees, adding that it “thanks them for their sacrifices against the oligarchic regime.”

The statement also says “despite stable growth in ratings, Formula TV could not mobilize the planned funds last year,” blaming the political situation in the country, and “the regulations aimed at reducing the funds for critical media.”

The TV channel says with these changes, it will be “aiming to thoroughly inform society about the 2024 elections and actively contribute to the fight for the Western values deemed crucial for our citizens.”

The opposition TV channel “Formula” was founded by former Georgian Defense Minister Davit Kezerashvili.

Last year, Kezerashvili gave up control of Formula and transferred half of its shares to the channel’s management and journalists, with the remaining shares to be transferred in full after the end of the “oligarchic rule”.