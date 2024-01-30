New Head of MIA Human Rights Department Appointed

Giorgi Mindiashvili has been appointed as the new head of the Ministry of Interior (MIA) Department for the Protection of Human Rights and Monitoring of the Quality of Investigations, the Ministry said in a statement on January 30. He was nominated by Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, and replaces Giorgi Osadze in the post. The Ministry said Osadze will continue to work as the Deputy Rector of the police academy.

MIA says Mindiashvili has years of experience in the agency, having served as the Deputy Director of the Service Agency. He also has worked in leading positions in the Office of the Inspector of Personal Data Protection in the Office of the State Inspector.

The Department faced some negative publicity recently, as Goga Razmadze, an employee of the Department, spoke of irregularities and accused the Ministry of “discriminatory treatment” in July 2023 in a Facebook post. In November, Razmadze published another Facebook post, saying he had been fired from the Ministry.

It is not immediately clear whether the replacement of the department head is linked to those developments. Civil.ge addressed the Ministry of Interior for a comment but received no answer for the moment.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)