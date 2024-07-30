The Daily Beat: 29 July

Diplomats of the EU member countries and the EU delegation to Georgia were invited to the Foreign Ministry to hear the presentation on implementing the EU-defined nine conditions. According to the media reports, only a handful of Ambassadors attended the meeting, while most of the EU Member States’ Embassies were represented by lower-ranking diplomats.

Today, the parliamentary opposition appealed to the Constitutional Court with the request to consider the repeal of the Law on Foreign Agents. “If this law is not repelled, it may harm the country irreparably,” said the opposition MP Tamar Kordzaia. This is already the third lawsuit submitted to the court: earlier this month, the President and the CSOs also challenged the Foreign Agents’ Law in the Constitutional Court.

Two more persons, Ali Khangoshvili and Giorgi Kushtanashvili were questioned by the State Security Service in connection with an alleged terrorist plot, including the assassination of Bidzina Ivanishvili and the overthrow of the Georgian Dream government. Last week, the State Security Service said it had launched an investigation into the assassination attempt on Bidzina Ivanishvili and a plot to overthrow the GD government, mostly targeting members of the political opposition and Georgian fighters in Ukraine.

In a Facebook post, the leader of the opposition “Lelo” party, Mamuka Khazaradze openly regrets the decision of the International Arbitration Court over the Anaklia port case, saying it left thousands of Georgians without jobs. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also reacted to the decision of the Arbitration Court, claiming that the state won the case as the charges brought by Mamuka Khazhradze and Badri Japaridze were fully rejected by the court.