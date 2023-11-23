European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Killed Tamaz Ginturi

On November 23, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the killing of Tamaz Ginturi and abduction of Levan Dotiashvili by the Russian occupation forces in the occupied Tskhinvali region of Georgia. The resolution was supported by 495 votes.

The Parliament “strongly condemned” both the killing and the abduction, calling for a “thorough investigation into this and other murders.” MEPs reiterated their support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. They “strongly condemn the illegal occupation of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia by the Russian Federation.”

According to the press release of the EP, the Parliament “urges the Russian Federation to implement the EU-mediated 2008 Ceasefire Agreement, withdraw all occupation forces, and release all Georgian citizens in the illegal custody of the occupation regime.”

The MEPs also called on the Council to “impose targeted sanctions on those responsible for violations of Georgian sovereignty, territorial integrity and human rights, and denounce Russian interference in the domestic politics of Georgia.”

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, has already commented on the adoption of the resolution, stating that “once again, Europe shows unwavering support for Georgia”.

Grateful to the European Parliament for its decisive resolution on Tamaz Ginturi's killing, underscoring the international community's role in confronting challenges faced by 🇬🇪 citizens under continuous Russian occupation — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) November 23, 2023

The full text of the resolution will be uploaded later today. This news will be updated accordingly.

