Parliament Appoints Two New Vice Speakers

On November 16, the Parliament of Georgia appointed Irakli Chikovani and Giorgi Kakhiani as new Vice Speakers, the Parliament reports. Both were voted for by 84 MEPs. Their candidacies for the posts of Vice Speakers were put forward by the parliamentary majority.

Irakli Chikovani, a majoritarian MP and Deputy Chair of Georgian dream faction, was a Georgian Dream MP in the 8th (2012-2016) and 10th (2020-2024) convocations of the Georgian Parliament. He was the faction chair of the “Georgian Dream-Free Democrats” faction in 2012-2014 and the faction chair of the “Free Democrats” in 2014-2016.

Giorgi Kakhiani was a Georgian Dream MP in the 8th (majoritarian MP, 2013-2016), 9th (2016-2020) and 10th (2020-2024) convocations of the Georgian Parliament. He was also the Deputy Chairman of the Parliament in 2019-2020.

Amendments to the Rules of Procedure, adopted in third reading on 15 November, stipulate that three deputy speaker candidates will be nominated by the parliamentary majority and the other three by the parliamentary opposition.

Thus, the Vice-speakers of the 10th convocation of the Georgian Parliament currently are Archil Talakvadze, Irakli Chikovani, Giorgi Kakhiani – all nominated by the parliamentary majority; and Avtantil Enukidze – the latter representing the “European Socialist” Party, and holding the post with the opposition quota. The other two Deputy Speaker posts are currently vacant.

In addition to the six Deputy Speakers, the Georgian Parliament has the First Deputy Speaker position, nominated by the Parliament Speaker. The First Deputy Speaker is Georgian Dream MP Gia Volski.

On November 16, the Parliament voted on the early termination of the mandate of “Georgian Dream” MP and Vice Speaker of the Parliament, Davit Sergeenko.