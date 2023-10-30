De-facto Officials of Occupied Abkhazia Visit Belarus



On October 27, a “government delegation” representing occupied Abkhazia reportedly held a meeting in Minsk with Konstantin Burak, Chief of Staff of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus, for the purpose of conducting “bilateral interagency consultations.”

According to Abkhaz media, the Abkhaz delegation included individuals holding de-facto ministerial positions in foreign affairs, internal affairs, emergency situations, as well as an acting “minister” in charge of youth affairs and culture. Additionally, the “head of Sokhumi administration” and the “chairman of the state committee for youth and sports” were among the de-facto representatives of occupied Abkhazia who attended the meeting.

The de-facto representatives from occupied Abkhazia aimed to engage with the heads of specialized agencies of the Republic of Belarus “in order to develop sectoral bilateral projects.”

