Relatives of Man Accused of 14-Year-Old Girl’s Murder Sentenced to Pre-Trial Detention

The Telavi District Court has sentenced the uncle and cousin of the man accused in murder of a 14-year-old Aitaj Shakhmarova to pre-trial detention for failing to report a serious crime. The two have plead guilty.

The case caused an outcry among the general public and human rights watchdogs. According to the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation revealed that in the summer of 2023, Asim Aslanov kidnapped Aitaj Shakhmarova into a forced marriage and kept the 14-year-old minor in captivity at his uncle’s house in the village of Lambalo, Sagarejo municipality. For two months, the minor was deprived of her freedom of movement and was trying to escape.

Following one of these attempts, on October 6, the girl was murdered by her captor. Aslanov went into hiding after committing the crime, although the police arrested him within a few days. He was sentenced to two months’ pre-trial detention.

The Prosecutor’s Office found that the uncle and cousin of the kidnapper were aware of what was happening all along, but did not report the crime to the law enforcement authorities.

While in captivity, the girl managed to escape and contact her mother using a stranger’s mobile phone, but the family members returned her to the perpetrator.

The murdered girl’s mother and uncle have also been arrested. They are accused of forcing the minor into marriage and failing to report the crime. Both are in custody.

According to a statement by the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office, it applies the strictest policy in such cases. The statement adds that all defendants in this case will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

