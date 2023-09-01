The Anti-Corruption Bureau Takes Over the Parties’ Financial Audit

From September 1, according to a government decree, political parties operating in Georgia will be obliged to submit their financial reports to the new government agency – the ‘Anti-Corruption Bureau’ – under the Prime Minister- instead of the State Audit Service.

In particular, the anti-corruption function of the Bureau will be extended in two directions: the registration and monitoring of the declarations of assets of officials and the monitoring of the financial activities of political parties.

According to the resolution, party reports must include information on expenses incurred, income received and political donations.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau was established in 2022 within the framework of the fourth recommendation put forward by the European Commission to achieve EU candidate status. The Anti-Corruption Bureau is currently headed by Razhden Kuprashvili, who was appointed by the Prime Minister. Non-governmental organizations have criticized the way the head of the Bureau is appointed, arguing that his appointment by the Prime Minister does not guarantee the independence of this institution.

Moreover, while the CSOs noted that “the consolidation of anti-corruption functions into one institution is welcome and in line with international practice” they stressed that “the centralized model will only work if this institution has real independence and is given proper (investigative) powers.

