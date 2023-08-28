U.S. Ambassador Holds Farwell Press Conference

In her farewell press conference on August 25, US Ambassador Kelly Degnan took stock of her work in Georgia, and shared her insights on US-Georgia bilateral relations, the political landscape in Georgia and other issues. She remarked: “Politicians are politicians,” and conveyed her lack of personal offense taken from their statements.

Stressing the need for concentrated efforts, she emphasized: “The focus should be on getting the work done.” She underlined the significance of a clear roadmap for advancement, stating, “If those government leaders and political leaders follow that roadmap that’s been given to them and come together in an inclusive process, I think that shows the commitment of the political leaders here to fulfill the demands of their public, to reach the European Union at least the next stage, but it also shows courage – it shows the political courage that’s necessary to do this hard work. Reforms are difficult.”

Addressing disinformation campaigns, Degnan noted: “Georgians are used to this kind of pro-Russia disinformation campaign.” She expressed trust in the media’s capacity to deliver truth, enabling informed decisions.

Referring to personal criticism, she remarked: “I have never met some of the people that make comments about me,” and underscored the importance of prioritizing truth over division. She asserted: “Georgians need to hear the truth.”

Ambassador stated: “I think most Georgians, as I said, are savvy about propaganda,” highlighting their ability to differentiate between reality and falsehoods. She raised questions about the motives driving such narratives. Referring to officials’ reactions, she said: “We have had Georgian officials and senior leaders distance themselves in our private meetings from these comments, and I think they understand that this is a campaign that is designed to weaken the ties between us.”

She advised the next ambassador to focus on what is best for Georgia.

Asked about the shadow rule in Georgia and Bidzina Ivanishvili’s potential role, US Ambassador Kelly Degnan remarked: “Well, that’s an important question and it’s a complicated one because in any society, in any democracy, you’re going to have a lot of influencers.” She acknowledged the presence of influencers in democratic systems, including businesses and interest groups, impacting legislation and policies.

Degnan explained: “Where we are trying to work with Georgia and have, I think, had some success stories is in crafting legislation that eliminates undue influence. And that is the issue, I guess, in many countries. We had it in the United States, and we addressed it through antitrust legislation. Each country finds its own way and that’s why it’s dangerous to just copy somebody else’s law and adopt it as your own, because each country has its own specific situation to address through legislation”.

When asked about her remarks to RFE/RL regarding the electronic election system in the context of the fairness of 2024 elections, Ambassador Kelly Degnan clarified: “Yes, I heard that some people either misinterpreted or misunderstood, either deliberately or unintentionally. The fact is that the majority of Georgians have never voted electronically before.” She emphasized the necessity of educating the public about the process to ensure a smoother election, involving both voters and precinct workers.

Asked about delays in direct flights and a free trade agreement with the US, Ambassador Kelly Degnan explained that both issues are significant and have been ongoing matters. Progress on direct US-Georgia flights was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring renewed efforts to secure an interested airline. The Ambassador assured continued work on this front. Regarding the prospects for bilateral free trade agreement, she noted that while the current administration isn’t actively pursuing such agreements, adding: “We continue to raise the value of having a free trade agreement discussion with Georgia”.

