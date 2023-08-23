Russia’s Medvedev Threatens Annexation of Georgia’s Occupied Provinces

Dmitry Medvedev, former president of Russia, who currently holds the position of deputy chair of the security council, threatened recognition of Georgia’s occupied provinces.

In a long article, Medvedev, who was the president during Russia’s military aggression against Georgia in 2008, drew parallels with the current war unleashed by the Kremlin on Ukraine. He said the West has not learned from its “most stupid and shameful mistakes” in Georgia and will pay dearly for repeating them in Ukraine by supporting “freaks” and “the most useless, most manipulable and talentless politicians.”

Speaking about Georgia, he accused the West of “actively ramping up the pressure again.” He specifically spoke about the “spikes of Russophobia” in Georgia, which he termed “a nonsense, a deformity, terrible disease, but which is, luckily, treatable” by military force, and referred to the conversations about Georgia’s membership in NATO to “create at our borders another source of tensions in addition to the Ukrainian flank.”

In this context, Medvedev wrote, “The idea of joining Russia is still popular in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and it could be easily realized if the convincing reasons to do so emerge.”