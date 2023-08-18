The Daily Beat: 17 August

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited Israel and met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the government press release, the prime ministers discussed the existing bilateral relations and deepening cooperation in various fields. While in Israel, Irakli Garibashvili also met with the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, and spoke of the historical links between the Georgian and Jerusalem churches. Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Head of the Government Administration Revaze Javelidze accompanied PM Garibashvili during his trip to Israel.

Transparency International Georgia (TI-Georgia), a local watchdog, released its quarterly newsletter on political donations, stating that from April 1 to June 30, 2023, all political parties in Georgia received a total of GEL 453,336 in donations, of which almost half, GEL 218,300 went to the opposition party “Lelo for Georgia.” According to TI-Georgia, Lelo is followed by Georgian Dream (GD) with GEL 108,000; United National Movement (UNM) – GEL 90,790; Christian Conservative Party – GEL 9,500 and Conservative Movement – GEL 6,550.

The Social Justice Center, a local watchdog, issued an annual report on Georgia’s drug situation and policy trends in 2022. The report’s key findings are continued emphasis on punitive measures rather than prevention and lack of substantive changes to drug legislation. The report also recommends better protecting the rights of individuals accused or convicted of drug-related crimes and those struggling with substance use disorders.

According to the Interior Ministry, the death toll from the Shovi landslide has risen to 27. Rescue teams continue searching operation in the Shovi area as six people are still declared missing.