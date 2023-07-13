Visa-Free Travel Agreement Between Georgia and Armenia Enters into Force

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the agreement “On bilateral visa-free movement of citizens between the Republic of Georgia and the Republic of Armenia” has officially entered into force. The agreement had been signed by the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on January 12, 2023.

According to Foreign Ministry, the purpose of the agreement is to create more favorable conditions for the mutual movement of Georgian and Armenian citizens. It grants citizens of both countries the right to travel from Georgia to Armenia and vice versa through authorized border crossing points for international travel using a biometric identity card. This agreement replaces the previous agreement on visa-free travel “On visa-free travel for citizens of the Republic of Georgia and the Republic of Armenia in their territories” signed on May 19, 1993.

