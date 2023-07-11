GD Chair Says Georgia Shouldn’t be Envious That Ukraine Can Join NATO Without MAP

Speaking to journalists in Parliament today the GD Chair Irakli Kobakhdize said that Georgia should not be “envious” of the fact that Ukraine can be accepted to NATO without a MAP [Membership Action Plan]. „Ukraine is in a state of war, Georgia is not. Therefore, a different approach is completely natural“– he said commenting on the deliverables Ukraine is expected to receive at the NATO Summit which opened today in Vilnius.

“When the basis of differentiation is a state of war, we could not do anything about it. The only thing we could do was to join the war, as was demanded by our collective opposition, the “National Movement”, the Ukrainian government and a number of foreign experts and politicians. We couldn’t do that”- said Kobakhidze.

He recalled that in 2008, when there was a war in Georgia NATO did not grant MAP to Georgia, nor did it grant MAP at the subsequent NATO summits.

He also said: “Then Georgia went through a war with Russia, but then there was no such attitude towards Georgia. It is good that today there is such an attitude towards Ukraine and that special attention is being paid to this country. Of course, we should not and will not be envious of this,” he said.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)