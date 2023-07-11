Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili Attends the NATO Vilnius Summit

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is attending the NATO summit in Vilnius. He has met his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, on the sidelines of the Summit.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press release, “At the meeting, Ilia Darchiashvili thanked Gabrielius Landsbergis for organizing and hosting the high-level summit. The importance of Georgia’s participation in the Vilnius NATO Summit and Lithuania’s support was also emphasized. It was noted that the Summit will be effective both in terms of Georgia’s integration into NATO and in terms of expressing the Alliance’s strong support for Georgia”.

The sides also discussed the successful cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral formats and the potential for further development of the partnership.

Attention was also paid to Georgia’s European integration process and progress in implementing 12 recommendations. “With regard to NATO integration, attention was paid to the process of implementation of the decisions taken at the Madrid Summit. At the same time, the importance of Lithuania’s support for the success of Georgia’s integration process in both the European Union and NATO was emphasized,” the release said.

The Ministers also discussed the security environment in the region and the situation in the occupied territories of Georgia. Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili thanked Lithuania for its unwavering support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

