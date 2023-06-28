The Daily Beat: 27 June

EU, US, and UK sanctions coordinators met the prime minister, Irakli Garibashvili, the foreign minister, Ilia Darchiashvili, and the economy minister, Levan Davitashvili. According to the official press releases, the meetings focused on implementing the financial sanctions imposed on Russia and preventing sanctions evasion in close collaboration with the US, UK, and the EU. During the meetings, PM Garibashvili and his cabinet ministers expressed readiness to bolster cooperation on sanctions-related matters and assured the guests of Georgia’s unwavering support of Ukraine. Sanctions officials are also scheduled to meet the National Bank governor and the prosecutor-general, as well as the representatives of business circles.

One of the founders of opposition Formula TV and popular comedy show host, Misha Mshvildadze was attacked and physically abused by an unknown person. Msvildadze told Formula TV that he was punched in the face at the entrance of the Carrefour shop, after which he fell, and, not having time to get up, the attacker continued to assault him physically. Critical media and opposition representatives condemned the incident, saying the government and its security apparatus orchestrated it. Reportedly, the interior ministry launched an investigation into the incident.

Online media outlet Radiotavisupleba in its journalistic investigation, revealed possible links between Levan Mamaladze, the Shevardnaze-era regional governor, with Luhansk separatists, Kremlin officials, and Viktor Yanukovich’s “Regions’ Party.” According to the journalistic investigation, Levan Mamaladze, who fled Georgia after the Rose Revolution, facing corruption charges, is now sued by his Israeli business partner for business appropriation in Georgia, using fake names and ID documents. The former regional strongman Levan Mamaladze returned to Georgia in 2022 after the amnesty pardon and now actively supports the ruling Georgian Dream party on government-affiliated TV channels.

In response to the alleged public outcry, the park administration removed seven-colored rainbow decoration umbrellas from Gldani Park. According to the explanatory announcement on the park’s Facebook page, “Rainbow-colored umbrellas are just a decoration designed for children’s cheerful mood” and have nothing to do with some propaganda contradicting Georgian identity. In its announcement, the administration of Gldani Park assured the public that it would not deprive visitors of their Georgian identity. Instead, it urged the public not to deny children of their childhood, rainbow colors, and fun.

Reverend Spyridon forbade clergy members to grant communion to the representatives of 15 political parties that support the sin and impurity of LGBT people. “You cannot receive their communion because their religion today is homosexuality, the religion of Satan, and their supporters are Satan’s supporters, so I, by the power given by God, by the power given by our mother church, in my diocese categorically forbid you to receive communion from those who are members of the party that signed the deal with the homosexuals,” said the reverend Spyridon, listing almost all the opposition parties.