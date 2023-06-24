The Daily Beat: 23 June

European Council President Charles Michel commended the pardoning of Nika Gvaramia by President Salome Zurabishvili, saying that it was an essential step towards depolarization. In his statement, the President of the European Council also positively recalled prime minister Garibashvili’s pledge not to adopt the “foreign agents” law and the ruling Georgian Dream party’s intention to suspend the further adoption of the “de-oligarchization” law.

The ruling Georgian Dream party lawmakers largely decried the president’s recent decision to pardon Nika Gvaramia, claiming that the president acted under pressure and ignored the public interests. Lawmakers, on the part of the opposition parties, praised the president’s move to release Nika Gvaramia, calling it responsible, state-oriented, and correct.

Gvaramia admitted that the President’s decision came unexpectedly, adding, “She did it for her country, which she is the president of, and I think it really adds to her dignity.” Gvramia also regretted his profanity when describing Salome Zurabishvili in the past and publicly apologized.

The Kazakh delegation headed by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov arrived with an official visit in Tbilisi, meeting with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and other government officials. According to the prime ministers’ joint statements, discussions mainly concentrated on trade, economy, and international transport routes. As Garibashvili welcomed Kazakh tourists and investors in Georgia, Smailov highlighted launching direct Astana-Tbilisi flights, urging Georgian Airlines to establish regular flights to Kazakhstan.

Following the ongoing miners’ strike, the Georgian Manganese mining company issued an urgent statement expressing its willingness to hand over control of the Chiatura mines to the miners. In the same statement, the company reiterated its commitment to promptly resolve the crisis, acknowledging that certain employees have resorted to radical forms of protest. The striking miners started protest rallies a week ago, demanding improved working conditions.

Comings and goings

A former Economy Minister, Natia Turnava, was elected First Vice-President of the bank (NBG) by the NBG’s Board of Directors. Her election was preceded by adopting controversial amendments to the law on the National Bank of Georgia. Under these amendments, the first vice president will perform the president’s duties in the event of the latter’s absence.

Natia Turnava holds a Ph.D. in economics and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Cumbria, Great Britain (2014). She was previously elected as a member of the Board of NBG by the Parliament on June 7th, 2022.