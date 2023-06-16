The Daily Beat: 16 June

In an interview with the Ukrainian news magazine Ukrainska Pravda, President Salome Zurabishvili admitted that Georgia-Ukraine relations were unsatisfactory, expressing willingness to visit Ukraine but noting that she has not received an invitation. In an interview, the President reiterated her criticism of the government’s reserved stance on Ukraine, calling it ambiguous. She also praised Ukraine and its people for fighting Russian aggression, saying, “we would never have been so close to the European Union if it were not for the struggle of the Ukrainian people.”

At the NGOs’ conference, EU Ambassador Pawel Herczynski stressed the need for “positive, constructive news coming from Georgia to improve the country’s perception within the EU institutions and in 27 member states.” “Becoming a member of the European Union requires strong political will and unwavering dedication towards fulfilling the membership criteria,” said the Ambassador, adding that the people of Georgia consistently anticipate a resolute commitment to EU integration from their political leaders.

The Institute for the Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI), a watchdog, released a study titled – “Russian Capital and Russian Connections in Georgian Business,” revealing a significant increase in the share of Russian citizens involved in house/apartment purchase transactions in Tbilisi and Batumi, sharp rise in exports and imports, as well as surge in the share of Russian oil products. According to the study, based on National Public Registry data, by September 9, 2022, a total of 15,164 buildings/structures (including 13,262 apartments) and 13,850 plots of land in Georgia were purchased by Russian citizens.

Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze participated in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, held in Brussels and convened by the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. According to the defense ministry, the ongoing military situation, Ukraine’s defense and training needs, and issues related to synchronized military assistance to Ukraine were addressed during the meeting.

In recent days, the longest-serving cultural minister, Tea Tsulukiani, targeted National Film Center (GNFC), resulting in a funding cut, structural reorganizations, and a series of dismissals, including of the GNFC director Gaga Ckhheidze. Reportedly, party loyalists filled vacant positions without any professional background. Some employees see this as a politically motivated vendetta by the culture minister, Tea Tsulukiani, triggering reprisals. You can read more about this unfolding drama in our explanatory piece.