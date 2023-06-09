Soldier, 18, Found Dead on Sentry Duty

Private Yusuf Nasibov, 18, was found dead at a guardhouse of one of the military detachments of the Defense Forces, the Ministry of Defense reported on June 8.

The Ministry said Pvt. Nasibov was on sentry duty when the gunshot was heard. He was discovered with a gunshot wound to his head, apparently fired from the official firearm. The Ministry said the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second case of an apparent suicide by a serviceman in the past two months. On April 28, Sgt. Mamuka Meladze, 45, from the Eastern Command of the Defense Forces, was found dead. MoD said it was suicide.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)