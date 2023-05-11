GD Says it Departs PES Due to Ideological Differences

“We have made a decision to leave the status of observer member of the “Party of European Socialists” and other associations related to… [them] , in connection with which we will immediately send our written statement to the “Party of European Socialists”, – said Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the “Georgian Dream”, during a briefing following the Political Council session on May 11.

Georgian Dream’s departure from the Party of European Socialists was preceded by its criticism of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s participation and speech at the annual conference of the Conservative Political Action (CPAC) in Budapest, where he devoted most of his time to talking about traditional values, family and the Christian religion. In response, PES criticized Garibashvili and said that the ruling party would discuss it in the format of the political council. “We will also draw conclusions, perhaps before the meeting of the socialists in June”. Georgian Dream’s departure from the Party of European Socialists was preceded by its criticism of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s participation andat the annual conference of the Conservative Political Action (CPAC) in Budapest, where he devoted most of his time to talking about traditional values, family and the Christian religion. In response, PES criticized Garibashvili and announced that it would evaluate the status of cooperation with “Georgian Dream” at the next meeting in June. Two days ago, while evaluating the decision of the partner party, Prime Minister Garibashvilithat the ruling party would discuss it in the format of the political council. “We will also draw conclusions, perhaps before the meeting of the socialists in June”.

Irakli Kobakhidze cited the PES’s “ideological transformation” in recent years as the reason for the ruling party’s decision. He explained that the party was moving further away from classical social-democratic ideology and towards a “pseudo-liberal platform”, which he believed deepens the value crisis in the modern world. “This kind of ideological transformation of the “Party of European Socialists” is unacceptable to us and incompatible with the values and visions of our party, as well as the Georgian society” – he noted.

Furthermore, the chairman of the “Georgian Dream” stated that top officials in PES harshly criticized Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s attendance at the annual conference of the Conservative Political Action in Budapest, which had the motto “God, Fatherland, Family.” He also reported that PES threatened to review their cooperation without any prior bilateral communication. Kobakhidze found this action and attitude unacceptable, noting: “This kind of action and attitude of the leaders of the “Party of European Socialists” is fundamentally unacceptable to us”.

Irakli Kobakhidze reported that since “Georgian Dream” became an observer member of the European Socialist Party in 2015, the group has not made any significant statements in support of his party. Furthermore, some individual representatives of PES have actively joined political campaigns in support of the radical opposition.

Kobakhidze stressed that previously individual representatives of PES had supported “absurd” resolutions, “by which the European Parliament demanded the imposition of sanctions against the founder of our party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the release of two criminals, Mikheil Saakashvili and Nika Gvaramia, and the termination of the criminal case against another criminal, Davit Kezerashvili”. He also noted that PES had never condemned these absurd resolutions passed by its member European Parliamentarians.

According to Kobakhidze, Georgian Dream’s membership in the “Party of European Socialists” did not positively contribute to Georgia’s path towards European integration. Instead, it had a counterproductive effect. “”As of today, “Georgian Dream” will cooperate with all European political parties on an equal footing in order to achieve the foreign policy goals we have set for our country, society and government,” he added.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)