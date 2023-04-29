The Daily Beat: 28 April

In the Georgia v. Russia (II) case, the European Court of Human Rights ordered Russia to pay EUR 130 million to provide just satisfaction to the victims of abusive administrative practices in connection with the armed conflict between Russia and Georgia in August 2008. In its ruling, the ECHR examined the just satisfaction-related issue and affirmed its jurisdiction to handle the applicant’s claims for just satisfaction under the convention, despite Russia’s cessation of the Council of Europe’s membership. The original judgment, delivered on January 21, 2021, had already established several violations by the Russian Federation, including killings of civilians, torching and looting of houses, inhuman and degrading treatment, arbitrary detention, torture, and failure to conduct adequate investigations.

The top French diplomat Catherine Colonna arrived in Georgia on Friday afternoon on the heels of her Polish counterpart’s visit. She started her trip by meeting with CSO representatives, conveying French support to Georgian people and civil society. FM Colonna encouraged local civil society saying, “Georgia is lucky to have dynamic, serious, and demanding CSOs.” After the debacle concerning the failed attempt of the ruling party to pass the “foreign agent” law that would have curbed the work of civic groups, France’s foreign minister said the government and the CSOs should work together and listen to each other for the common good. Later that day, she held formal meetings with the president, prime minister, and her Georgian counterpart, discussing Georgia’s European integration, prospects for EU candidate status, regional challenges, and bilateral cooperation.

While speaking at the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting in the capacity of its chair, Senator Jeanne Shaheen commented on Georgia’s internal developments, saying there is an internal battle between autocracy and democracy in Georgia. The remark was made in the context of a broader discussion about the growing authoritarianism in many regions and countries worldwide. She then recalled her trip to Georgia with Senator Risch in 2012 to observe the elections when Georgian Dream came to power, adding that “we have seen that government of Georgia move increasingly towards autocracy.”

The ruling Georgian Dream party reportedly did not attend the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) session that adopted the resolution indicating “the evidence of genocide” referring to a forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia and their “Russification.” PACE delegation member from the ruling party, Givi Mikanadze, downplayed the rumors that his party skipped the session not to irritate Russia and argued that the absence was due to the flight scheduling issue.

A 45-year-old sergeant of the armed forces, Mamuka Meladze was found dead last night. According to the Ministry of Defense, the circumstances of the case point to suicide, possibly linked to a family conflict.

The Bite of the Day

A dog that bit more than twenty people in the small western Georgian town of Martvili tested positive for rabies, the National Food Agency confirmed. According to the agency, the case was recorded on April 24.

“The department’s veterinarians are already carrying out the necessary measures provided by the protocol, which entail compulsory vaccination of animals, disinfection work, and the introduction of quarantine restrictions in close cooperation with self-government bodies,” the National Food Agency said in a statement.