Zugdidi Bank Robber Sentenced to Four Years in Prison on Firearms Charges

Badri Esebua, a Zugdidi bank robber who broke into the Bank of Georgia building in October 2020 armed with firearms and hand grenades, took 43 people hostage and demanded USD 500,000 and a security corridor, was sentenced to four years in prison on April 5. The Zugdidi City Court found him guilty of illegally acquiring, storing and carrying firearms and ammunition (Article 236 of the Criminal Code of Georgia).

As for other charges related to coercion (150), terrorist acts (323) and taking citizens hostage for terrorist purposes (329), the Zugdidi City Court told Civil.ge that the deliberations are still ongoing.

Police arrested Badri Esebua in Samegrelo in early February 2023, almost 2.5 years after the attack. The Interior Ministry said at the time that firearms and cartridges were found at the scene of the arrest. Esebua faces up to 15 years in prison.

