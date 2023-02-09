Croatian Foreign Minister Visits Georgia

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, Gordan Grlić-Radman has arrived to Georgia for a visit. This is the first visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Croatia to Georgia.

Today Croatian top diplomat met with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili. According to the Government Administration, the sides reviewed the main directions of cooperation between the two countries and discussed prospects for deeper cooperation in various fields. Georgia’s progress towards European integration was also discussed at the meeting. The meeting highlighted the importance of the European Commission’s report on the compatibility of Georgia’s national legislative framework with EU legislation. The Prime Minister thanked the Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs for his firm support for Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and European integration.

Gorda Grlić-Radman also met with his Georgian counterpart, Ilia Darchiashvili. At the joint press-conference held following the meeting the Georgian Foreign Minister said that Georgia highly appreciates Croatia’s support for Georgia’s European integration path and its readiness to share relevant experience. The visit is symbolic, he said, as it marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which will be further deepened with the recent opening of the Georgian diplomatic mission in Zagreb. The two sides discussed current issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda, underlined the importance of continuing the high-level political dialogue and discussed prospects for deepening relations in various directions. Darchiashvili particularly stressed the importance of deepening bilateral economic and trade relations and expressed his hope for increased interest of Croatian companies in Georgian investment potential.

During the visit, which will last through February 11 the sides are expected to sign an Agreement on Economic cooperation and Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Croatia and Georgia on Diplomatic Training.

According to the Georgian MFA Croatian Foreign Minister, during the visit, will also meet with senior representative of legislature and will visit the occupation line, as well as give a public lecture at the Tbilisi State University. On the sidelines of the visit, a delegation of Croatian businessmen will meet with representatives of Georgian companies.

The Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the sides discussed bilateral political and economic relations, as well as Croatia’s support to Georgia’s EU integration process.

