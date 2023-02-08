Banking Association of Georgia Warns Customers Against Suspicious Transfers

On February 7, the Banking Association of Georgia warned citizens that recently there had been frequent cases when customers of Georgia’s commercial banks were asked by unknown persons to withdraw money deposited in various ways in exchange for some compensation, which is against the law. The Association noted that such funds are mainly transferred from Russia.

The Association has warned customers that such illegal transactions are subject to liability. In addition, “taking into account the rules and norms regulating the activities of commercial banks, such actions of a customer may become the basis for closing and sanctioning his/her account.”

Moreover, “this type of activity poses a risk to the confidentiality of personal and banking data of individuals, increases the possibility and risk of fraud against their assets held in commercial banks.”

The Banking Association of Georgia urges customers to “be warned of the existence of such illegal schemes and refrain from participating in illegal transactions.”

