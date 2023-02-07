“Strategy Aghmashenebeli” Joins the UNM Parliamentary Boycott

Following the Tbilisi City Court’s decision not to release former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili or to postpone his sentence, the Strategy Aghmashenebeli party and independent MP Tamar Charkviani have joined the parliamentary boycott announced by the UNM yesterday.

Speaking to journalists in parliament, Strategy MP Paata Manjgaladze said that the court’s “murder” verdict against Saakashvili left no room for cooperation with Georgian Dream.

“If anyone is a radical, it is Georgian Dream, because they are killing a person, and killing is a radical step,” he said, adding that his party “supports the creation of a united opposition front” and if this front does not materialize, “Strategy Aghmashenebeli” will continue to fight alone.

Tako Charkviani noted that she joins the boycott announced by the UNM to avoid more serious confrontation because the situation in the country is difficult as it is. “I always said that manifestations is the most important part of a protest. Nothing else has been invented by humanity”- she added.

Elene Khostaria, the leader of “Droa”, yesterday expressed her willingness to cooperate with the United National Movement, stressing the need to “coordinate” work both inside and outside the country “to save Mikheil Saakashvili’s life”. She also emphasized that it is time for the President of Georgia to make a decision and either take the responsibility for signing the [court’s] verdict or save human life and the European future of our country.”

Georgian Dream and other opposition parties criticize colleagues’ boycott decision

“Neither inside nor outside the hall can they contribute to the good of the country” – noted the Chairman of the GD, Irakli Kobakhidze, adding that “for the GD it is of no essential importance where the UNM will be”. “We have our agenda and we’ll continue to act accordingly,” he said.

The boycott was also criticized by “Lelo”. According to MP Salome Samadashvili, announcing a parliamentary boycott “is simply not productive for the work of the parliament”. She added: “From a political point of view, including that of Mikheil Saakashvili’s health and life, this boycott will be useless.

Ana Buchukuri, an MP from the former prime minister Gakharia’s “For Georgia” party, called the UNM’s announcement of a boycott “comical”. She also criticized yesterday’s UNM protest near the prime minister’s house, saying that “the ambush on the prime minister’s house will only aggravate the situation”.

“…Discussions around the issue of again leaving the mandates is a political mistake and damages the European path” – said Khatuna Samnidze, MP from “Republicans”, adding that “this is not a step towards Europe”.

“These seasonal boycotts are absolutely inexplicable to me, they cannot release Saakashvili like this” – MP from the “Citizens” party, Aleko Elisashvili told journalists, noting: “We will not act according to anyone’s finger-wagging and will do what we think is right”.

“The UNM has held out for a long time, but “it is in the last stage of self-destruction” – commented Iago Khvichia from Girchi.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)