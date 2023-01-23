France, Germany Support Associated Trio’s European Path

Germany and France support the European path of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova, according to the Franco-German declaration published on January 22 on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty.

In the document, the two countries emphasize their increased engagement on the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union, and reiterate their “commitment to strengthening the resilience of … eastern partners, including through the European Peace Facility and the Eastern Partnership, and to supporting Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia on their European path”.

Germany and France condemn Russia’s war of aggression. According to the statement, the two countries, together with their allies and partners, are committed to defending European values and interests and to upholding the international order based on the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The joint statement addresses issues of mutual interest, including a strong European foreign and security policy, the strengthening of European defense, a strong industrial, technology, and digital policy, economic power, energy security, the transition to a green economy, and the consolidation of the European democratic model.

