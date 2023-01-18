Watchdog: Civil Servants Spread Ruling Party Propaganda in Coordinated Manner

As stated in a report released on January 18 by the Myth Detector, a platform run by the local media watchdog Media Development Foundation (MDF), the Facebook page called Sinamdvileshi (In fact), which was launched by the communications department of the ruling Georgian Dream party in 2021, operates to discredit the opposition, CSOs, and media.

The report says, Sinamdvileshi targets government critics and labels them as sexists, xenophobes, hate groups, and so on without providing any evidence to support those claims, while frequently manipulating issues of ethnicity and religion. Its posts are regularly shared on two Facebook pages and 14 Facebook groups, seven of which are directly related to the Georgian Dream.

The watchdog discovered that despite being required by law to uphold political neutrality, civil and municipal employees both in the capital Tbilisi and in provinces routinely share the defamatory Facebook postings issued by Sinamdvileshi in a coordinated manner. This is done both during working hours and, especially, after their end.

Aside from civil servants, political officials from across the country frequently share Sinamdvileshi’s derogatory posts with anti-Western content and make posts containing homophobic language to refer to people critical of the government, says the report.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)