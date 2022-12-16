Azerbaijani Prime Minister Meets President Zurabishvili
Ali Asadov, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, met with President Salome Zurabishvili on 15 December as part of his visit to Tbilisi to discuss bilateral cooperation, including in relation to the economy, energy, and infrastructure.
According to the President’s press service, President Zurabishvili welcomed Prime Minister Asadov to Georgia and expressed hope that President Ilham Aliyev will likewise pay an official visit to Georgia in the near future.
The two sides noted that “against the background of ongoing processes in the world and the region, friendly and partnership relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan are gaining even more importance.”
Per President Zurabishvili “such positive development of relations between the countries creates an even stronger foundation for deepening partnership cooperation.”
According to the press release, on his part, PM Asadov emphasized that in line with the current state of affairs in the world, “it is important to utilize the great potential in the direction of transport and energy…”
In that context, both sides acknowledged the importance of the European Union’s involvement in the implementation of infrastructure and energy projects.
Prime Minister Asadov also affirmed support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
